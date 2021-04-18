Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 18 (ANI): Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar has stated that Remdesivir, a drug used to combat COVID-19, will be provided to about 33 hospitals in the state.

The Health Minister on Saturday tweeted: "About 33 hospitals have placed their request for supply of Remdesivir. 100 vials each of Remdesivir will be supplied to these hospitals on April 18."

As per sources, there is a huge demand for Remdesivir. After the number of COVID-19 cases increased in Karnataka, especially in Bengaluru, the demand for Remdesivir also increased. There have also been allegations of it being sold on the black market.

Karnataka on Saturday recorded its highest ever single-day coronavirus spike by logging as many as 17,489 fresh cases in the span of just 24 hours.

With today's numbers, the total tally reached 11,41,998, while the active cases touched 1,19,160, the state health bulletin said.

Out of the 17,489 cases today, as many as 11,404 infections were reported from Bengaluru.

The government on Friday announced that the night curfew imposed in 7 districts, including Bengaluru, reporting a high number of virus cases will remain in place. Currently, these places are under a night curfew between 10 pm and 5 am. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)