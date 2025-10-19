Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 19 (ANI): Karnataka High Court on Sunday asked the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to submit a fresh petition to hold a route march on November 2 in Chittapur in the State.

The High Court directed the petitioners to file a fresh petition to the District Collectors along with the route of the march.

Also Read | RSS Gets Nod From Karnataka High Court for Centenary March in Chittapur Town on November 2.

While the Bhim Army and Dalit Panthers had also sought permission to protest, the High Court directed that separate time slots be allotted to both organisations, the RSS and the Bhim Army.

The hearing has been adjourned to October 24.

Also Read | RSS Moves Karnataka High Court After State Government Denies Permission for Centenary March in Chittapur.

The court was hearing a petition seeking permission for an RSS route march in the constituency of Karnataka Minister and Congress leader Priyank Kharge, Chittapur.

This comes amid the ongoing tussle between the Karnataka government and the RSS.

The row over the RSS sparked in Karnataka when Priyank Kharge requested a ban on RSS activities in government schools, colleges, and state-owned temples. He said that permissions should not be granted for activities outside the syllabus in government schools and colleges.

He also wrote to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging action against officials participating in RSS programmes, citing violation of Rule 5(1) of the Karnataka State Civil Service (Conduct) Rules, 2021.

Meanwhile, security was also heightened outside Kharge's residence following threats he reportedly received over the past few days after his remarks on restricting RSS activities in government schools and colleges.

Earlier today, he strongly criticised the BJP MPs for defending a Karnataka government officer suspended over alleged RSS participation.

"BJP MPs are coming forward and defending people who are defying the service conduct rules laid down by the State Government. This itself proves my point," he said.

Kharge's remarks came as BJP MP Tejasvi Surya defended a government officer suspended by the Karnataka State Government for allegedly attending an RSS Pathshalan event.

In a post on X, Priyanka Kharge highlighted the rules and responsibilities of government servants.

"Hmmmmm...... interesting that BJP MPs are coming forward and defending people who are defying the service conduct rules laid down by the State Govt. This itself proves my point. Anyway, the rules state, "No Government Servant shall be a member of, or be otherwise associated with, any political party or any organisation which takes part in politics, nor shall he take part in, subscribe in aid of, or assist in any other manner, any political movement or activity," he wrote. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)