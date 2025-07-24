Bengaluru, Jul 23 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court has intervened to temporarily halt the deportation of a Russian woman's children, emphasising the need to consider their best interests as mandated by the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC).

The decision of Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav came during the hearing of a writ petition that was filed to challenge a sudden deportation order issued against the children.

The petitioner, represented by advocate Beena Pillai, argued that the deportation process disregarded the children's welfare and violated UNCRC principles.

The assistant solicitor general (ASG), appearing in the matter for the Union of India, informed the court that the children currently lack valid travel or identity documents. Based on this submission, the court observed that immediate deportation was not reasonable at this stage.

However, the court stressed the importance of a detailed hearing to thoroughly examine the case. It directed the respondents to submit a written affidavit, confirming the absence of valid documents, and file their objections within two weeks.

Additionally, the court issued a clear directive that no deportation plan can be executed without prior intimation to it, effectively stalling any unilateral deportation effort until the next hearing scheduled for August 18.

Nina Kutina (40), along with her two daughters Preya (6) and Ama (4), was rescued by police from the Ramatirtha cave at Gokarna in Uttara Kannada district on July 11.

Kutina was staying here even though her visa had expired.

