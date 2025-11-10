Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 10 (ANI): Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said that he has convened a meeting of senior officials to review the situation after a purported video surfaced showing inmates of Bengaluru's Parappanna Agrahara Central Jail receiving "VVIP treatment."

The minister said strict action would be taken against those involved.

Speaking to the reporters in Bengaluru, G Parameshwara said, "I have called a meeting of all the senior officers today, and I will take stock of the situation. Some of the videos we have seen show someone supplying liquor, drugs and mobile phones. We will look into this matter and take serious steps and actions against those found involved."

A purported viral video showed inmates in Parappanna Agrahara Jail, also known as Bengaluru Central jail, enjoying "VVIP treatment" such as getting unauthorised use of mobile phones, TV and such inside the prison. Some of the people allegedly seen in the video were a serial killer on death row, Umesh Reddy, and another inmate, Tarun Raj, who was convicted in a gold smuggling case. An ISIS operative who was brought from Dubai by the National Security Agency (NSA) was also seen using a mobile phone in the prison.

The opposition is holding a march to Vidhan Soudha to protest against the incident. Opposition leader R Ashoka of the BJP alleged that the government had no control over law and order.

"The rapists, smugglers, and extremists in Parappana Agrahara prison are throwing all jail rules to the wind and enjoying unlimited fun with TV, mobile, internet, item songs, and more, isn't that so Swami? Do you know anything about this, or will you, as usual, brush it off with "I don't know"? In this indecent government, Chief Minister has no control over ministers. Ministers have no control over officials. Overall, no department is in proper order," he said.

The BJP Karnataka Chief BY Vijayendra accused Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of enabling terrorists who were inside the jail.

Not only do Radical elements and ISIS operatives enjoy a free hand outside, but even the Prisons in Karnataka have been turned into Government-sponsored Recreation Clubs for terrorists! Rahul Gandhi who frequently travels abroad and seeks external interference in India's internal matters, is he now enabling these terrorists and using their networks to create unrest across the nation and destabilize our democracy for artificial regime change with the help of the same foreign forces? Mobile phones, luxury comforts, and ample "fun time", no wonder these radicals find it so convenient to operate under this shameless regime and treat prisons as their favourite holiday destinations, where everything is provided to them free of cost, courtesy of the Anti-National Congress government and our poor taxpayers money! Such blatant compromise of national security is possible only with the active support and direction of the Congress government, acting as per the diktats of their "Supreme Leader" Rahul Gandhi, whose hunger for power outweighs the safety and sovereignty of our nation," he said.

Earlier, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara assured of strict action against jail officials who allegedly allowed "VVIP treatment" of inmates.

The state home minister has also called for a meeting of police officials and has sought a report from Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) B Dayanada on the allegations.

"We have appointed B Dayananda as the head (of Prisons). He was on leave yesterday, but I have spoken to him. I have told him that this is happening repeatedly; whoever is responsible for this, immediate action needs to be taken against them, and a report should be submitted. "But I will not tolerate this nonsense. Enough is enough," Parameshwara told reporters here. (ANI)

