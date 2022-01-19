Bengaluru, Jan 19 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday warned of strict legal action against police personnel involved in crime and related offences.

Also Read | 5G Internet Scare: Air India Cancels 8 US Flights; DGCA Working to Overcome Situation.

He said it cannot be tolerated that police, who are responsible for maintaining law and order in the society along with protecting public life and property, are seen indulging in crime-related incidents.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: BJP to Jointly Contest 403 Seats with Apna Dal, Nishad Party.

Noting that there are more than one lakh police personnel in the state, Jnanendra in a statement said, "Due to wrong activities of a select few, a negative impression is getting created about the whole department, in the minds of the public. Directions will be given to not only suspend such police staff, but also to dismiss them," he said.

The Home Minister's statement comes in the backdrop of the recent arrest of two policemen deputed for the security of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's private residence here, for allegedly trying to extort money from drug peddlers.

Pointing to the incident, Jnanendra complemented the officials who identified it and took legal action against those involved, and said that directions have been given to felicitate them with the appropriate award.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)