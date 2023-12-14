Bengaluru, December 14: A private hospital in Bengaluru Rural district was sealed and four of its employees were detained after a female foetus was found inside a dustbin of its premises, police said on Thursday. Following the incident in the hospital located at Thirumalashettyhalli in Hoskote taluk, a case has been registered by the police against the doctor who is also its owner. Those detained included females nurses who have also been named in the FIR, they said.

A team of health officials visited the hospital as part of their routine inspection on Wednesday and found the female foetus to their utter shock, a senior police officer said. During the inspection, they also found a woman lying in the operation theatre and suspected that the foetus thrown in the dustbin belonged to her. However, the officer said, "The enquiry is on and we are yet to verify if the disposed foetus was hers or someone else's." The health officials alerted police and sealed the hospital, he said.

State Health Commissioner Randeep D said it is the first case booked for female foeticide through illegal abortion in Karnataka. "The health officials team followed leads and undertook an inspection where disposed foetus evidence was found along with no proper records maintained of scanning. The hospital has been sealed," he told PTI. "Based on the statement and complaint received by the health officials concerned, we have registered a case under the Prohibition of Sex Selection Act, Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act and sections 312 (causing miscarriage), 314 (death caused by act done with intent to cause miscarriage) and 315 (act done with intent to prevent child being born alive or to cause it to die after birth) of the Indian Penal Code against the owner and staff of the private hospital", a senior police officer said.

The hospital owner has been absconding since the incident and teams have been formed to trace him, he added. Earlier this month, the Karnataka Health department had asked district health officers to inspect and seal unauthorised medical facilities and those run by 'fake doctors' after police busted a sex determination and female foeticide racket in Karnataka. Several arrests have been made in connection with the scandal uncovered in Bengaluru, Mandya and Mysuru districts.

The Karnataka Government has transferred investigation into such illegal activities to the Criminal Investigation Department of the State Police. The State Health Commissioner recently issued a circular directing district health officials to inspect all medical facilities including clinics and diagnostic laboratories and seal them if they are found to be 'unauthorised' and run by 'fake doctors'.

