Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 18 (ANI): Leaders across party lines in Karnataka on Monday slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's claim for including Marathi speaking border areas in Maharashtra.

The three parties including Janata Dal (Secular), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress came together to make it clear to Thackeray that they would not allow even a piece of land to be captured by Maharashtra.

In its statement the Congress said that the Maharashtra Chief Minister is making a political statement just to impress the Marathi speaking people in the border areas. But Mahajan Committee report has clearly said that Belagavi belongs to Karnataka and it is evident that BJP government in Karnataka clearly knows about the Mahajan Committee report and Congress expects a befitting reply from the government to Maharashtra Chief Minister.

"This kind of political statements for political gain does not suit any chief minister. There is no question of giving even a inch of land from Karnataka to Maharashtra. He should stop giving such statements for political reasons," said Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa when he was asked at a press conference at the Vidhan Soudha on January 18.

"I am hurt by the statement made by the Maharashtra chief minister. I know that Uddhav Thackeray is a true Indian and he should respect the federalism of our nation," Yediyurappa added.

It is unfortunate when a responsible person like Thackeray makes such statement which can create issues on the border, HD Kumaraswamy told ANI.

The Mahajan committee report made it clear that Belagavi and other places which Thackeray speaks about belong to Karnataka, Kumaraswamy added.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan said, "Such statements will create tension among people. He shouldn't make such statements. The Congress which is supporting Shiv Sena in Maharashtra should probably withdraw its support to this kind of party and the Chief Minister should not be supported and should be shown his place."

Following the tweet made by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, a protest erupted in many border areas and throughout Karnataka by pro-Kannada organisations and all the political leaders made statements against the tweet made by the Maharashtra Chief Minister.

On Sunday, Thackeray had said that bringing "Karnataka-occupied" Marathi-speaking regions into Maharashtra would be a "true tribute" to those martyred in the boundary battle in 1956.

The day after his statement, pro-Kannada organisations staged demonstrations and burnt effigies of the Maharashtra government and Uddhav Thackeray in several parts of Karnataka.

Belagavi, Karwar and Nipani are a part of Karnataka and have Marathi-speaking people. Right from the beginning Maharashtra claims them while the Karnataka government opposes it.

Siddaramaiah said, "Belagavi is an integral part of Karnataka. Thackeray should not try to politicise the issue which is already decided."

Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy likened Thackeray's statement to the "expansionary policies of China", warning that such remarks would affect the harmonious relationship between the states. (ANI)

