Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 28 (ANI): All the seven candidates for the biennial poll to the Karnataka Legislative Council were elected unopposed on Friday.

The candidates elected include Laxman Savadi, Hemalatha Nayak, S Keshavaprasad and C Narayanaswamy of the BJP; M Nagaraju Yadav and K Abdul Jabbar of Congress and TA Saravana of Janata Dal (S).

The election was necessitated as the term of seven members of the Legislative Council ends next month. The retiring MLCs include Laxman Savadi and Lahar Singh Siroya of BJP; HM Ramesha Gowda and Narayana Swamy KV of JDS and Ramappa Timmapur, Allum Veerabhadrappa, Veena Achaiah S of Congress.

The BJP has again nominated Laxman Savadi to the Legislative Council and fielded three new faces. In the event of voting, each candidate would have needed a minimum of 29 votes to win.

The voting for the seven seats was scheduled to be held on June 3. Friday was the last day to withdraw nominations. There were only seven candidates in the fray and all of them were declared elected unopposed.

With the election of four candidates, the ruling BJP will now enjoy a majority in the Legislative Council at least till June 15. However, the equations may change after the results of the elections for four MLC seats, including two teachers' and two graduates' constituencies, which are to be held on June 13. (ANI)

