Bidar (Karnataka) [India], January 8 (ANI): Lokayukta officials conducted raids at multiple locations linked to Karnataka Minor Irrigation Department official AE Ravindra on Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation.

The raids were carried out at Ravindra's residence in Basavakalyan, a house in Chikkapet in Bidar city, and a house in Donagapur village in Bhalki taluk. Additionally, the Minor Irrigation Department office in Basavakalyan was also searched, with officials currently examining relevant documents.

Also Read | Who Is Dr V Narayanan? 10 Lesser Known Facts About Next ISRO Chairman Succeeding S Somanath.

The investigation is being led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Hanumantharaya, who organiSed three teams to conduct the raids across the locations. As the document examination progresses, further details are expected to emerge from the investigation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)