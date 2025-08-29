Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 29 (ANI): Karnataka Opposition leader R Ashoka demanded that CM Siddaramaiah, who had said that there was vote rigging by Congress in the previous election, should give an answer to the public regarding this.

Speaking to reporters, R Ashoka said, "CM Siddaramaiah had said that there was vote rigging by Congress in the previous election, and now he himself has joined the fight. It is not understandable how he will fight in favour of Congress. This proves that the fight being conducted by Congress is false. It proves that the allegations made against the BJP are false. It has come to light that vote rigging is the culture of Congress. C.M. Ibrahim has said that he bought votes in the Badami constituency. He demanded that they give an answer regarding this."

"If DK Shivakumar goes alone to the Bihar election, CM Siddaramaiah's team will go to elections elsewhere. D.K. Shivakumar is becoming like a rock. If they say that Chamundi Hill is not the property of Hindus, then when will they appoint mullahs and priests to this temple? Whenever CM Siddaramaiah comes to power, murders of Hindus take place. He is always anti-Hindu," he said.

R. Ashoka further added, "We have not said to invite anyone for the inauguration, and because of this, it has become like tying up Hindus, Muslim leaders themselves have said. First, there should be the Nandi flag and cow worship. How will Banu Mushtak, who eats cow, perform the puja? Everything happens according to the Hindu scriptures. The date is fixed according to the Hindu calendar. Even with all this, they say it is not of the Hindus. Muslims do not perform idol worship. Minister Zameer Ahmed should clarify idol worship. Regarding this, the BJP is planning a fight. A fight will be conducted to save the Chamundeshwari temple. Dasara is not a cultural program. It is a festival of Hindus. They have turned the state deity and the state festival into a vote bank."

He also said, "There is no law that Parliament should be inaugurated only by the President. The inauguration program is a matter related to the central cabinet. BJP has made a tribal person the President. But Congress has not done such work. He said that Congress should give an answer regarding this."

He alos commented on the Dharmasthala case and said, "In the Dharmasthala case, I had opposed the formation of SIT when it was formed. If someone comes and says that a hundred rapes-murders have happened, the government that forms an SIT for that has no common sense. If a hundred murders-rapes happen, it is not possible to cover it up. He questioned whether the government wouldn't even know about this." (ANI)

