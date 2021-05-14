Bengaluru, May 14 (PTI): The premises of Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai's residence at Shiggavi in Haveri district has been turned into a Covid Care Centre (CCC) that can house 50 patients.

Bommai, who also represents Shiggavi Assembly constituency, has also appointed doctors and medical staff to take care of the patients, his office said.

Stating that 50 beds have been installed on the verandah of the house, sources at his office said the Minister intends to have oxygen concentrators at the facility and thereby come to the rescue of patients with breathing issues.

Claiming that this is the first time a Minister's residence in the State has been converted into a CCC, they said this would reduce the burden on the taluk hospital in the constituency.

It is said Bommai and family largely stays at their residences in Bengaluru or Hubballi and uses the Shiggavi house during visits to the constituency.

Bommai, who is the son of former Chief Minister and veteran Janata Parivar leader late S R Bommai, is also the Minister in-charge for Law and Parliamentary Affairs.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi too dedicated the 50-bed CCC set up at Athani in Belagavi district with his personal donation of Rs 50 lakh. The CCC is housed at Athani's Kittur Rani Chennnamma Hostel, Savadi's office said in a statement.

