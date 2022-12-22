Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], December 22 (ANI): Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Thursday said the government would take appropriate measures to give proper representation to the backward groups within the Vokkaliga community in the state.

Several communities are demanding reservations and the Vokkaliga community has also demanded an increase in reservations.

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that a meeting would be held under the leadership of Revenue Minister R Ashoka and then a discussion with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai would take place in this regard.

Speaking to the reporters, the minister said, "Vokkaligas who are traditionally dependent on agriculture have made a special contribution to the development of the state."

He added that the Vokkaliga community, who are the 'Annadatas', have made a justified demand.

The health minister mentioned that a meeting was also held in this regard under the leadership of Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji of Adichunchanagiri Mutt.

"Our government is committed to ensuring social justice to all communities," he added.

Claiming that the state government has already made efforts to increase reservations for weaker sections he said, "Hon'ble Chief Minister will take a decision regarding the demands of the Vokkaliga community after reviewing the legal and constitutional feasibility."

The minister further informed that after the ongoing session, another meeting will be held in Bengaluru in the presence of Swamiji and the proposals will be discussed.

"Every effort will be made to increase reservations for the economically and educationally backward within the Vokkaliga community," he said.

Commenting on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border row, Dr K Sudhakar said that the Mahajan Commission report clearly defines the boundaries.

"However, Maharashtra leaders and political parties are repeatedly raking up the issue. There is nothing to dispute about this," the health minister said.

Alleging that Congress which was in power for ten years has not done anything to resolve the dispute, he said, "If the Congress leaders were serious about the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute, they should have resolved the issue while in power."

He urged everybody to wait and refrain from unnecessarily escalating the situation and mentioned that the Union Home Minister would call a meeting of both states and form a committee. (ANI)

