Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 29 (ANI): Karnataka Health Minister and Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday accused the BJP of misusing IT and ED to undermine democracy and deceive the public.

Rao's reaction came after the news surfaced that the Income Tax Department had issued a demand notice of about Rs 1,700 crore to the Congress.

"Misusing IT and ED to undermine democracy and deceive the public is nothing new for you. By instructing the IT Department to target Congress and reopen old cases on baseless grounds, what are you hoping to achieve, @BJP4India?," Gundu Rao posted on X.

He said that Congress will never succumb to the "intimidation" of the BJP.

"If you believe we'll succumb to your intimidation, you're gravely mistaken. The entire nation is aware of your electoral bonds scam, hollow promises, misgovernance, and repeated desperate bids to cling to power. The day we demand accountability for your injustices is fast approaching. Just wait to face the consequences of your actions," Rao added.

The Congress sources said that the fresh demand notice from IT is for assessment years 2017-18 to 2020-21 and includes penalty and interest.

The Delhi High Court had earlier this week dismissed the party's plea, challenging the Income Tax Department's order opening reassessment proceedings against it for 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, and 2020-21.

The Division Bench of Justice Yashwant Verma and Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav on Thursday dismissed four pleas filed by the Congress on similar terms as its earlier judgement, whereby identical pleas of the same political party were dismissed regarding the reassessment proceedings for three years.

Recently, the Delhi High Court upheld the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) order refusing to stay on the Income Tax notice for recovery of more than Rs 105 crore as outstanding tax against the Congress. The Court while upholding the ITAT order, granted liberty to the petitioner's Congress party to move the appellate tribunal afresh with the grievance.

The Congress has recently approached the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) against the recovery and has filed a complaint and sought a stay against Income Tax Department proceedings of recovery and "freezing" of their Bank accounts. (ANI)

