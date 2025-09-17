Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 17 (ANI): Karnataka Industries Minister MB Patil, along with British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron and Rolls-Royce CFO Helen McCabe, on Wednesday inaugurated the company's newly expanded Global Capability and Innovation Centre in Bengaluru.

The facility will house part of Rolls-Royce's global digital capabilities and enterprise services team, alongside engineering teams supporting Civil Aerospace and Defence businesses.

Also Read | 'Deeply Appreciate Italy's Friendship': PM Narendra Modi Thanks His Italian Counterpart Giorgia Meloni for Warm Wishes on His 75th Birthday.

Speaking at the opening of Rolls-Royce Global Capability, MB Patil said, "Rolls-Royce has been one of the oldest and trusted partners in the creation and growth of the Aerospace ecosystem in India. Rolls-Royce's journey in India, from licensed production of engines with HAL, to supporting India's armed forces, to driving digital innovation and engineering excellence from Bengaluru, is a story of trust, collaboration, and shared progress."

"I congratulate Rolls-Royce on the inauguration of its Global Capability and Innovation Centre in Bengaluru, which will be home to a strong and talented team powering the company's global businesses. The Government of Karnataka remains fully committed to supporting such initiatives through progressive policies, infrastructure development, and ease of doing business," he added.

Also Read | Election Commission Issues Revised Guidelines for Design, Printing of EVM Ballot Papers To Ensure Clarity and Transparency in Voting Process; Sends Letter to CEOs of States/UTs.

While Helen McCabe, Chief Financial Officer, Rolls-Royce plc, said, "India is significant to Rolls-Royce's global journey of innovation and progress. This newly expanded Global Capability and Innovation Centre reaffirms our commitment to India and will be our largest capability hub. We look forward to continuing to strengthen local capabilities, developing talent and deepening partnerships in the country."

"As we expand our footprint, our focus remains steadfast on building a future-ready ecosystem, where we can co-create solutions with our teams and partners and deliver greater value for customers in India, and worldwide," McCabe said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)