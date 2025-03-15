Bengaluru, Mar 15 (PTI) In response to escalating human-elephant conflicts in Bikkodu, Arehalli, and surrounding areas of Belur taluk of Karnataka, Minister Eshwar B Khandre ordered on Saturday to capture the three aggressive elephants terrorising locals.

The Forest, Ecology, and Environment minister directed the establishment of an immediate Elephant Task Force (ETF) office in the area and the deployment of a Deputy Conservator of Forests-rank officer to oversee operations.

He held an emergency meeting with forest officials at Vikas Soudha, following the death of a woman in an elephant attack at a plantation on March 14. Khandre instructed authorities to procure two thermal camera-equipped drones for the Hassan range to monitor elephant movements round-the-clock and alert residents promptly.

Given the severity of elephant-related issues, Khandre mandated the deployment of two additional jeeps and more staff for emergency response teams. He emphasised swift action upon receiving alerts about elephant movements.

In a press release issued by the minister's office, he also ordered awareness campaigns for Belur residents, and plantation workers to mitigate risks. These will focus on elephant behaviour, precautionary measures during encounters, and safety protocols for dawn and dusk movements, added the release.

Plantation owners must collaborate in organising village-level public meetings to educate communities, said the minister.

Khandre stressed timely monthly salaries, food allowances, uniforms, shoes, jackets, and insurance for ETF and outsourced staff. He also called for providing walkie-talkies in areas with poor mobile connectivity to ensure seamless communication.

Additional Chief Secretary Anjum Parvez, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Meenakshi Negi, Chief Wildlife Conservator Subhash Malkhade, and other senior officials participated in the review.

