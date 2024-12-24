Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], December 24 (ANI): Karnataka Minister G Parameshwara announced on Tuesday that a CID inquiry has been ordered into the recent incident involving BJP MLC CT Ravi.

Speaking on the matter, he stated that the investigation must be allowed to proceed without interference. "I have ordered a CID inquiry on it. When the inquiry is going on, we should not make any statement about it," Parameshwara said.

The state Minister also added that the police will carry out their duty, and the Speaker will do his part as well, urging patience as the process unfolds.

Parameshwara explained that there would be a delay in filing the FIR but stressed the importance of uncovering the truth. "Truth has to be revealed. We have to verify witnesses, so the CID inquiry has been asked to handle this," the Karnataka Minister said.

On Monday, Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti provided clarity on the incident involving BJP MLC Ravi. He stated that no proof was presented by the Legislative Council's media regarding the issue. Horatti revealed that he personally reached out to both CT Ravi and Congress leader Lakshmi Hebbalkar to discuss the matter, underlining that both sides stood firm on their positions.

Horatti said, "We have not received any proof from our council media... So I first called CT Ravi and asked if he wanted to compromise, he said 'no,' and then I called her (Lakshmi Hebbalkar), she said 'no, we are bent upon our statement.'" Horatti further explained that a thorough discussion was held with the council's secretary and other officials. "We discussed thoroughly with the secretary and other people, studied all the books, and gave our ruling," he said.

A case has been registered against individuals who allegedly attempted to attack Ravi on December 19 at Belagavi Suvarna Soudha. The complaint was filed at the Hirebagewadi police station in Belagavi, alleging that the BJP MLC's life was threatened and that the attackers intended to kill him. The complaint was registered under various sections of the law, including BNS 189(2), 191(2), 190, 126(2), 352, and 351(2). The incident allegedly occurred in response to Ravi's objectionable statement against Karnataka minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar.

Notably, BJP leaders, including MLC DS Arun and Prof. SV Sankanura, had previously complained to the Home Department Secretary after Ravi's initial complaint was not accepted. The case was ultimately filed based on a complaint by Kishora B.R.

On Sunday, Ravi questioned the rationale behind his recent arrest and multiple transfers across four districts. Expressing confidence in public support, he raised concerns over the security arrangements, criticizing the government's claim of "security reasons" for his relocation. "The public is in our support... They are standing with me... Why was I arrested? Why was I continuously shifted to four districts? CM says that due to security reasons they did this... Giving security in PS is difficult for them, but giving security at an isolated place is easy for them," the BJP leader said.

The case against Ravi was filed by Karnataka Minister Hebbalkar, who alleged that Ravi used derogatory words against her in the Legislative Council. The Karnataka High Court issued an interim order for his release. Ravi was welcomed by BJP workers at the party office in Bengaluru on Saturday. He asked for government support, claiming that he still faces a life threat and demanded a judicial inquiry.

Ravi claimed that Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Women and Child Development Minister Hebbalkar have planned something against him. Addressing a press conference, Ravi said, "I still have a life threat, that's why I'm asking the government to provide me adequate support. If something happens to me, the government will have to take responsibility. DK Shivakumar and Lakshmi Hebbalkar planned something which will be a threat to me." (ANI)

