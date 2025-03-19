Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 19 (ANI): Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge met with an Australian delegation, led by Michelle Wade, Victoria's Commissioner to South Asia (Australia), discussing the possibility of broader collaboration between the two southern states of India and Australia and the preparations for the upcoming Sports Innovation and Tech Summit 2025.

Highlighting the meeting in a post on X, Kharge said that the summit will be held in Bengaluru, in partnership with Sports Tech World Series (STWS).

"Had a delegation from Victoria, Australia, led by Michelle Wade @michellewade99, Commissioner - South Asia, Global Victoria who briefed me on the progress of the Sports Innovation and Tech Summit 2025, set to take place in Bengaluru in partnership with the Sports Tech World Series @sportstechws, a global leader in sports technology advisory based in Melbourne, VIC," read the Karnataka minister's post.

Highlighting the role of data analytics and Artificial Intelligence in sports technology, Kharge highlighted how the first of its kind summit will help industry leads and startups showcase cutting edge technology in sports.

"Sports technology is evolving at a rapid pace, transforming how athletes train, compete and connect with fans. Data analytics, AI and digital innovations are quite literally changing the game by optimizing performance, game strategy and enhancing fan engagement," read his post.

"This summit will be a first-of-its-kind platform, bringing together industry leaders, investors, startups and athletes to showcase cutting-edge advancements and build an accessible, thriving sports tech ecosystem," he added.

The minister and the Commissioner also discussed the potential for making a centre for excellence for sports, and making a dedicated corridor for sports tech startups, among other things.

Michelle Wade is a representative from Victoria, a southern state in Australia, which includes the city of Melbourne. She leads the Australian state's promotion of trade and investment across South Asia (India, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Pakistan) and she has also helped with "Victoria's India strategy." (ANI)

