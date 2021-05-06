Bengaluru, May 6 (PTI) Amid rising COVID cases, the Karnataka government is set to take some stringent measures, including a tough lockdown on Friday evening, sources close to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa hinted.

According to the Chief Minister's office, Yediyurappa would hold a meeting with the ministers and senior officers regarding the measures required to contain coronavirus, which is rising at an alarming proportion.

The state has been witnessing close to 50,000 cases and fatalities above 300 a day. These infections have added more stress to the frontline doctors and paramedics.

Hospitals too are facing shortage of beds, oxygen and important drugs with the growing demand.

"The Chief Minister may take some strong decision, which could be a stringent lockdown," sources close to Yediyurappa hinted.

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers D V Sadananda Gowda and state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar too hinted that tough measures were needed.

"In the present circumstances, there is a need to give lockdown a serious thought.... ," Gowda told reporters here.

Speaking to reporters, Sudhakar said the 'Janata Curfew' was not happening the way the government had expected.

"... I have only one request to the people of the state that controlling COVID cannot be possible by the government alone," Sudhakar added.

