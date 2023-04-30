Mysore (Karnataka) [India], April 30 (ANI): Locals as well as the people who visited Mysore in Karnataka have expressed joy ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in the city later today and said that they are more excited for him than to see the Maharaja Palace.

Maharaja Palace, being a centre of attraction in the city, tourists as well as locals visit the place in large numbers on weekends, however, today they are happy to see the Prime Minister.

Also Read | ED Raids BYJU’s Office: CEO Byju Raveendran Says ‘Brought More FDI to India Than Any Other Startup, Company in Compliance’.

PM Modi will hold a roadshow in Mysore as part of the campaign for the BJP ahead of the Karnataka Assembly polls.

Speaking to ANI, Nishar, a tanga driver said that he is leaving his work today and will visit the place where PM Modi will hold the roadshow.

Also Read | Wastewater Study Finds 18 New Psychoactive Drugs.

"I will come to see PM Modi's roadshow in the evening. I like his speeches and work as Prime Minister and thousands of people will participate in his roadshow this evening," he said.

ANI met a group playing Dhol and Musical instruments.

Keerthi Kumar who was playing dhol and Keerthi said that all the people in his group are very happy and they have come to contribute to Narendra Modi's roadshow.

"We are very excited to see the Prime Minister. We are more excited to see him than the Maharaja Palace," he said.

Another tanga driver Naushad who earns between Rs 1,500 and 2,000 on normal days, but is willing to witness the roadshow today, said that he is more than happy to attend the Prime Minister's grand event.

The Prime Minister's Roadshow will be nearly 5 km long, starting from Vidyapeeth Circle and ending at Highway Circle.

In the 5-kilometre-long roadshow, 5 special points have been made where chairs have been kept for the elders of the city to sit. At these five points, PM Modi will stop for a while and greet the people along with the elders and people of the city.

Adequate security arrangements have been made including the police barricading, railings. CCTV cameras have also been installed at various places.

The entire city is covered with Bharatiya Janata Party's flags within a radius of 5 km.

The Prime Minister's roadshow will begin in Mysore city at around 6 pm.

Chandrashekhar, convener of PM Modi's roadshow program said that lakhs of people would turn up during the roadshow just like they did in Bengaluru yesterday.

PM Modi held a massive roadshow in Bengaluru on Saturday. Lakhs of people participated in the Prime Minister's roadshow.

Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)