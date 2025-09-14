Haveri (Karnataka) [India], September 14 (ANI): Karnataka Police arrested a woman and her lover on Sunday for the alleged murder of the woman's four-year-old daughter.

The mother reportedly suffocated her daughter to death and burned her body near the Tunga Upper River Project canal in Kuragunda village, Haveri taluk.

Later, the local residents alerted the police, and officials from the Guttala police station visited the scene and cremated the girl as an unidentified body.

According to Karnataka Police, relatives accused the woman and her lover of killing her daughter because the child's presence interfered with their illicit relationship. The child lived with her mother, who was in the process of divorcing her husband of 17 years.

Hence, the case came to light when the husband asked for his daughter, but the woman fabricated a story, claiming that the child was in Mysore and was unwell. For a month, she evaded her husband's inquiries. Eventually, the husband approached the city police station and asked PSI Guddappa Gunjutagi to assist in locating his daughter. The PSI assured him that if there was an issue, he would resolve it promptly. When Gangamma and her lover were brought in for questioning, the details of the murder case emerged.Both suspects are currently in police custody. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

