Ballari, April 8: Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, the Karnataka police seized cash worth Rs 5.60 crore along with 106 kg of gold and silver ornaments in Ballari district, officials said on Monday. One person has been taken into custody in connection with the case, they said. Tamil Nadu: Rs 4 Crore Cash Seized From Three Persons Suspected To Be Supporters of BJP Candidate Nainar Nagendran (Watch Video)

"Rs 5.60 crore in cash, 3 kg of gold, and 103 kg of silver jewellery with 68 silver bars have been seized. An individual has been taken into custody for questioning," police said. "We are further looking into the matter," they said. Arunachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC Teams Seize Rs One Crore Cash From Vehicle in Longding District

More details are awaited. The Lok Sabha elections will be held in two phases in Karnataka on April 26 and May 7.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)