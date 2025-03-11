Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 11 (ANI): Rajagopalnagar Police solved a mobile phone robbery case, arresting two suspects and recovering 18 mobile phones and two two-wheelers worth Rs 5,00,000. The suspects confessed to multiple robberies, and further investigations continue to trace owners of stolen phones.

On 26th February 2025, a complainant residing in Andrahalli, Kempegowdanagar, within the jurisdiction of Rajagopalnagar Police Station, filed a report regarding a mobile phone robbery.

The complainant, employed at a factory on 9th Cross, Rajagopalnagar, mentioned that while walking on Rajagopalnagar Main Road and speaking on his mobile phone on the night of February 26 2025, two unidentified individuals approached him from behind on a black Pulsar bike. The pillion rider snatched his mobile phone, valued at 24,000, and fled. A case was registered at Rajagopalnagar Police Station regarding this incident.

Continuing the investigation, the police collected credible information from informants. On March 2, 2025, near GKW Layout Circle, they apprehended two individuals along with 18 mobile phones and 2 two-wheelers. Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to committing the robbery and disclosed that they had also stolen the two-wheelers.

Based on their confession, the police recovered an additional stolen two-wheeler from a factory near Brindavan Road, Peenya 2nd Stage, on 03rd March 2025.

In total, 18 mobile phones and 2 two-wheelers valued at Rs5,00,000/- (Five Lakh) were seized. The arrest led to solving the following cases:1 mobile phone robbery case at Rajagopalnagar Police Station, 1 mobile phone robbery case at Peenya Police Station, 1 two-wheeler theft case at Bagalagunte Police Station, 1 two-wheeler theft case at Vijayanagar Police Station, Efforts are ongoing to trace the owners of the remaining 16 mobile phones.

The suspects were produced before the Court on March 3, and they were remanded to judicial custody.

The operation was executed under Saidulu Adavath, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Division, Bangalore City, with direction from Sadanand A. Tippannavar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Peenya Sub-Division, and was led by Puneet B N, Inspector, Rajagopalnagar Police Station, along with his team. (ANI)

