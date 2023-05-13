Mandya, May 13 (PTI) Congress leader Ravikumar Gowda (Ganiga) on Saturday won the Mandya assembly seat, considered a JD(S) stronghold, by a narrow margin of 2,019 votes.

Gowda got 61,411 votes, against 59,392 votes polled by his JD(S) rival B R Ramachandra. BJP candidate Ashok S D Jayaram was in third place with 30,661 votes, according to the Election Commission website.

In 2018, JD(S) candidate M Srinivas won the seat by defeating Congress' P Ravikumar by a margin of 21,608 votes.

The Mandya Lok Sabha constituency gained national attention in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when Sumalatha Ambareesh, an independent candidate, defeated JD (S) leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy by a margin of 1,25, 876 votes.

