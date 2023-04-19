Mysuru, April 19: Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday filed his nomination from the Varuna Assembly constituency in the Mysuru district for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections.

Various other leaders across parties will file the nomination including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai from Shiggaon, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra from Shikaripura. Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar has already filed his nomination from the Kanakapura constituency in the Ramanagara district. The last date for filing nominations is April 20. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Leader BS Yediyurappa's Son BY Vijayendra Files Nomination From Shikaripura Constituency in Shivamogga.

Earlier on April 7, Karnataka Leader of Opposition (LoP) Siddaramaiah said that the upcoming elections in the poll-bound state are going to be his last electoral battle and he will retire from politics.

"I am contesting from Varuna assembly constituency as my native village comes under this constituency. This is going to be my last election. I will retire from electoral politics," Siddaramaiah had told ANI.

The process of nominations has picked up momentum in Karnataka with senior leaders from various parties filing their papers. Earlier in the day, Congress leader Jagadish Shettar filed his nomination from the Hubli-Dharwad-Central Assembly constituency.

Jagadish Shettar became the second senior leader from the Lingayat community to leave the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and join Congress in less than a week. Earlier, former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi joined the Congress. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: AIADMK To Contest State Vidhan Sabha Polls, Fields D Anbarasan From Pulikeshi Nagar Constituency.

Shettar is set to face BJP's candidate Mahesh Tenginkai in the election.

Karnataka former minister KJ George on Tuesday filed nominations as Congress' candidate from the Sarvagna Nagar segment. The state will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.

