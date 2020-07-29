Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 29 (ANI): Ahead of popular Hindu festival Raksha Bandhan, Karnataka postal circle has introduced an online portal 'Rakhi Post' to deliver rakhis across the country amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

This year Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Monday, August 3.

Also Read | Another Microsoft Surface Duo Foldable Smartphone Image Released Online.

This service can be used to send rakhis to people across the country without violating the coronavirus norms.

Speaking to ANI, Senior Superintendent of Post offices, Shriharsha N said, "I am happy to announce that Karnataka postal circle has introduced an online portal 'rakhi post' to deliver rakhis to people during coronavirus phase."

Also Read | National Education Policy 2020 | All Separations Between Vocational & Academic & Curricular & Extra-Curricular to Be Removed: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 29, 2020.

"People willing to avail this service can visit this portal and pay a nominal amount of Rs 100 to send a rakhi," Shriharsha said.

The official has suggested to avail the service before July 31 for the timely delivery of rakhis.

The portal is also offering a special service to send rakhis to the soldier deployed on the borders. "We have also introduced a unique feature to deliver rakhis to Indian soldiers on the borders," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)