Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 23 (ANI): Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSE) on Saturday postponed the First Division Assistant (FDA) examination, which was scheduled to be held on January 24 after six people were arrested and question paper was seized from their possession.

"Karnataka Public Service Commission postpones First Division Assistant examination that was scheduled to be held on January 24 due to unavoidable reasons. The question paper has reached to some miscreants," said an official statement,

Earlier, Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, (Crime) Bengaluru, informed that Karnataka police arrested six people after it was reported that some people have got the FDA exam question paper.

"KPSC was scheduled to hold FDA tomorrow. We received credible information that some people have got the question papers. After investigation, we arrested six people and seized question paper from their possession. We have informed KPSC about the same," Patil said.

He added that Rs 24 lakhs cash and three vehicles also seized from the possession of the accused. (ANI)

