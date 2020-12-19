Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 9 (ANI): Karnataka reported 1,222 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

According to the state Department of Health and Family Welfare, 1,039 discharges and eight fatalities were also recorded in the last 24 hours. The Covid-19 count in the state has risen to 9,07,123 including 15,380 active cases.

While 8,79,735 people have recovered from the virus in the state, 11,989 persons have lost their lives.

Meanwhile, with 22,889 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, India's total cases reached 99,79,447, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)