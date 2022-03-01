Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 1 (ANI): Karnataka reported 202 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, said the state health department on Tuesday.

As per the bulletin from the state health bulletin, the positivity rate for the day currently stands at 0.52 per cent.

During the last 24 hours, 971 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 38,96,423.

Seven people lost their lives to the virus during 24 hours. The death toll in the state currently stands at 39,957. With this, the 'Case Fatality Rate' (CFR) for the day (February 28, 2022, midnight to 23:59 pm) stood at 3.47 per cent.

There are currently 4,847 active cases in the state. (ANI)

