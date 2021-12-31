Bengaluru, Dec 31 (PTI): Twenty-three more cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected in Karnataka, State's Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Friday.

This takes the State's tally to 66.

"Twenty-three new cases of Omicron confirmed in Karnataka today, of which 19 are international travellers from the USA, Europe, Middle-East and Africa," Sudhakar said in a tweet.

The country's first two such cases were detected in the State on December 2.

