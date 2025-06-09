Bengaluru, Jun 9 (PTI) Karnataka on Monday reported 265 Covid-19 cases, pushing the positivity rate to 40.7 per cent. Total cases registered so far in the state this year stands at 1,220, the health department said.

Total tests done in the last 24 hours is 650, with 596 RTPCR tests and 54 RAT tests. Active cases in the state have breached 500-mark with 559 cases, of which only two cases required intensive care.

Also Read | Gwalior: Cops Foil Woman’s Suicide Bid As She Sits on Railway Tracks With Her Minor Son To End Their Lives After Being Insulted by Husband in Front of Family.

A newly emerging Covid-19 variant, XFG, has been detected in India, according to INSACOG data. So far 163 cases have been identified from 6,000-odd cases in the country.

The new variant, which harbours four key spike mutations, has achieved rapid global spread following its initial detection in Canada, according to an article in 'The Lancet' journal.

Also Read | Dhiman Chakma Arrested: Odisha IAS Officer Caught Red-Handed for INR 10 Lakh Bribe Sent to Judicial Custody; INR 47 Lakh in Cash Recovered From His House (Watch Video).

However, Karnataka is yet to detect a XFG variant.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)