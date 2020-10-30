Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): A total of 3,589 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Karnataka taking the total count of cases to 8,20,398.

The state Health and Family Welfare Department said 8,521 persons were discharged taking the total discharges to 7,49,740 while active cases in the state stand at 59,499.

Also Read | Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.2 Hits 302 km North-East of Kabul.

It said 49 more persons succumbed to the disease taking the death toll to 11,140.

India's total count of COVID-19 cases went up to 80,88,851 with 48,648 new cases in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

Also Read | Karnataka Bye-Elections 2020: COVID-19 Positive Electorate Allowed to Vote in RR Nagar and Sira Bypolls.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)