Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): With Karnataka reporting 6,706 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the state's coronavirus cases now stand at 2,03,200, said the state health department.

As per the bulletin issued by the state health department, there are 78,337 active cases while the number of discharged patients across the state rises to 1,21,242 after 8,609 patients were discharged today.

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the state rose to 3,613 after 103 fatalities were reported on Wednesday. Karnataka also reported eight deaths of COVID positive patients who have died due to "non-COVID" reasons.

India on Thursday registered a single-day spike of 66,999 cases and reported 942 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The country's coronavirus tally touched 23,96,638 including 6,53,622 active cases, 16,95,982 discharged and 47,033 deaths. (ANI)

