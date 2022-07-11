Bengaluru, Jul 11 (PTI) Karnataka on Monday logged 673 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, taking the total infections and fatalities to 39,79,694 and 40,082 respectively, the state health department said.

The department in its daily COVID-19 bulletin said 852 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,32,852 till date. Active cases stood at 6,718.

Of the total infections, Bengaluru urban district contributed 621 while there were 10 cases in Mysuru, six in Ramanagar and four each in Ballari, Belagavi and Dharwad.

The lone death due to COVID-19 was reported in Gadag district whereas there were zero infections and fatalities in 10 districts of the State.

The positivity rate for the day was 4.98 per cent, the department said.

As many as 13,504 tests were conducted, those included 9,849 RT-PCR tests. The total tests done is 6.72 crore till date.

There were 34,069 people who were inoculated, taking the total vaccinated to 11.28 crore so far, the department said.

