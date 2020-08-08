Bengaluru, Aug 8 (PTI) Karnataka on Saturday reported the highest single-day spike of over 7,000 cases and 93 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 1,72,102 and the toll past the 3,000 mark, the Health department said.

The day also saw 5,006 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of the 7,178 fresh cases reported today, 2,665 were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

The previous single day high was recorded on August 6 with 6,805 cases.

As of August 8 evening, cumulatively 1,72,102 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 3,091 deaths and 89,238 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 79,765 active cases, 79,082 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 683 are in ICU.

As many as 18 of the 93 deaths reported on Saturday are from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Mysuru (10), Ballari (9), Kalaburagi (7), Dharwad, Dakshina Kannada and Hassan (6), Udupi (5), Chamarajanagara (3), Raichur, Yadgir, Tuamakuru, Davangere, Haveri, Ramanagara, Chikkamagaluru and Bidar (2), and Belagavi, Koppal, Vijayapura, Mandya, Gadag, Shivamogga and Kodagu (1).

Most of the dead are either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounts for 2,665, followed by Ballari (607), Udupi (313), Belagavi (302), Raichur (295), Kalaburagi and Dharwad (261), Yadgir (200), Dakshina Kannada (194) and Tumakuru (177).

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 72,237 infections, followed by Ballari (9,991) and Kalaburagi (7,147).

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with total 37,292, followed by Ballari (5,106) and Kalaburagi (4,521).

A total of 16,68,511 samples were tested so far, out of which 43,883 were tested on Saturday alone.

Among the samples tested today 22,310 were rapid antigen tests.PTI KSU SS

