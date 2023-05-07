New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said that the people of poll-bound Karnataka are moving towards a change in government.

Sukhu said, "The mood of the people of Karnataka is moving towards change. For the past 4 years, BJP has been in power in Karnataka and today people are raising questions about employment, inflation, and the schemes that BJP brought in the last 4 years, through which unemployment has increased. 40,000 government officials, who were supposed to join government offices, and the youth who were supposed to get employed-- those seats are vacant."

Also Read | Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Date Announced: KSEAB Class 10th Exam Results To Be Declared Tomorrow at karresults.nic.in; Know Steps To Check Score.

When asked about his press conference in Karnataka where he mentioned about stealing of MLAs, Sukku said, "As the government was lost in Goa and Karnataka earlier, so if people of Karnataka want a stable government and have faith in the policies of Congress, then certainly the votes should come in abundance, so that there is no scope of stealing."

Earlier, Sukhu appealed to the public to form a Congress government in Karnataka with such a majority that even the BJP cannot think of stealing its MLAs.

Also Read | Iran: Sports Boss Quits over Unveiled Runners -- Report.

While addressing a press conference in Hubballi, CM Sukhu said, "BJP always talks about controlling inflation but failed in their promise. Now they are giving a religious angle to this election after failing to deliver on multiple promises. You should form a Congress government in Karnataka with such a majority that the BJP cannot even think of stealing MLAs".

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said that the Congress party has delivered on its election promises in the state of Himachal Pradesh.

"In Himachal Pradesh, we gave 10 guarantees and Old Pension Scheme (OPS) was implemented in the first cabinet meeting itself. It was necessary from the psychological and societal point of view for those who are serving the government for 30-35 years. The second promise we fulfilled was giving allowances to the women of those families who are living below the poverty line. We have already started the process for that," he said.

"In Karnataka, we have said that we will give 200 units of free electricity to the poor people of Karnataka. We will give Rs 2,000 Mahila Samman Nidhi to women. An unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 per month will be given to the educated unemployed youth," he added.

Earlier today Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge appealed to the public to elect the Congress party in the upcoming Karnataka elections and called BJP rule in the state a 'trouble engine' government.

In this regard, Mallikarjun Kharge took to Twitter and said, "Defeat the price rise imposed by "Trouble Engine" Govt. Stop the loot of 40 per cent Commission Sarkara. Elect Congress, Elect Progress!"

The Karnataka elections are scheduled on May 10 with the counting of results on May 13. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)