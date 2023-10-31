Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 30 (ANI): Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has become the first in the history of state transport undertakings in India to increase the relief amount for its Employees' Family Welfare Scheme from Rs 3 lakhs to Rs 10 lakhs, said a government statement.

"This enhanced scheme is apart from the Rs 1 crore accident relief compensation for employees who lose their lives while on or off duty. So far, seven cases have received this compensation," as per the press release.

Apart from accidents, there have been unfortunate incidents of employee deaths due to illnesses such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, kidney failure, etc., resulting in over 100 employee deaths every year.

"To support the families facing financial difficulties due to the loss of the breadwinning member, KSRTC has decided to increase the relief amount from Rs 3 lakhs to Rs 10 lakhs. This change would provide additional compensation of Rs 7 lakh to the dependents of the deceased employees," the release stated.

The life of an employee is precious and invaluable. KSRTC's intention is to provide financial stability to the families of employees in the event of their untimely demise

"Employees who are currently contributing Rs 100 per month will now contribute Rs 200, while the corporation will increase its contribution from Rs 50 to Rs 100 on behalf of each employee," the release stated.

This revised scheme will be effective from November 1 and will apply to incidents of employee death occurring thereafter. (ANI)

