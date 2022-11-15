Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 15 (ANI): The Karnataka government entered into a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre for Effective Governance of Indian States (CEGIS) today in the presence of Chief Minister and Finance Minister Basavraj Bommai, the government informed in a press release.

Under the GoK-MoU, CEGIS has proposed to provide technical, analytical, and programmatic support in areas such as enhancement of state revenue including competency mapping and training of frontline tax officials, designing a strategy for improving Administrative Data Quality and data use for Education, Health, and Women and Child Development Departments, the release stated.

CEGIS shall work closely with departments such as Finance, Education, Social Welfare, and others to identify mutually aligned areas to provide technical and analytical support. The work of CEGIS is being done pro bono as part of its ongoing efforts in this space, the release added.

Other than him, Ashish Dhawan, Co-founder CEGIS and Founder, The Convergence Foundation (TCF), ISN Prasad IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance, N. Manjunath Prasad, IAS, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Dr Srivatsa Krishna IAS, Principal Secretary, DPAR (AR.) Professor Karthik Muralidharan, Co-founder and Scientific Director, CEGIS and Dr Vijay Pingale, President of CEGIS, were also present on the occasion of signing the MoU.

As the Chief Minister has laid out an Action Plan for making Karnataka a USD 1 trillion economy by the year 2025 in line with the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of making India a USD 5 trillion economy, CEGIS' work on improving the quality of administrative data shall contribute towards better measurement of outcomes by leveraging technology and usage of data for effective decision making.

Additionally, CEGIS shall work with various departments and institutions for sustained and targeted competency building and learning of government officials to address the changing needs and aspirations of the citizens. CEGIS is working as part of the national program on capacity building as well.

As such this partnership between the Government of Karnataka and CEGIS will help in cleaning up and synchronising the many kinds of administrative data that exist for ensuring more effective good governance including better delivery of government programs at the cutting-edge level, the release further said.

The government of Karnataka has taken several measures with respect to administrative reforms including engaging with the Capacity Building Commission, Government of India towards these ends. The GOK-CEGIS partnership is a key step forward in this direction.

Founded in 2019, CEGIS, aims to enable a transformative improvement in the functioning of Indian state governments. Informed by cutting edge research and evidence as well as a practical orientation towards implementable ideas, CEGIS works with Indian states in preparing an analytical roadmap for governance and expenditure reforms and provides strategic implementation support to deliver on this vision.

CEGIS provides technical support to Government Departments and their agencies on Outcome Measurement, Personnel Management, Strategic Public Finance and improving State's capacity to work with markets. At present, CEGIS is engaged with the Governments of Telangana, NCT of Delhi, Bodoland Territorial Region, Assam, and Tamil Nadu, the release stated. (ANI)

