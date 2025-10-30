Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 30 (ANI): Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal on Thursday stayed the suspension of Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) Praveen Kumar for allegedly participating in an RSS event, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said.

"My law office had challenged the arbitrary suspension of PDO Praveen Kumar for participating in the RSS Pathasanchalana in Lingasugur, Raichur, before the Hon'ble Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal. KSAT has today stayed the suspension order, which was mechanically passed due to political pressure," Surya said in a post on X.

"This should serve as a lesson to the Congress government that no amount of intimidation can deter the nation-building ideals of RSS," he added.

Earlier this month, the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj had suspended Praveen Kumar, who is posted in Sirwar taluk, for allegedly participating in an RSS event, wearing the uniform of the organisation, at Lingsagur in Raichur district of Karnataka on October 12.

Tejasvi Surya had spoken to Praveen Kumar and assured him that he would personally appear before the concerned tribunal and courts to challenge the "illegal and unlawful suspension."

The BJP MP had said that there were multiple judgments from across high courts which have upheld government servants' right to participate in RSS programmes.

"I have no doubt that this unlawful suspension will be quashed. If the Siddaramaiah government wants a legal battle, we will give it one," Surya had said in a post on X.

Earlier this month, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that his government had taken action to restrict Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activities and take appropriate steps if required, asserting that "no organisation should disturb people in public places".

Speaking to reporters in Hassan, Siddaramaiah had said, "No organisation should disturb people in public places. Action has been taken in Tamil Nadu. We will examine it and take further action." His remarks came in response to questions about a proposal to impose restrictions on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the state.

The move came after Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to bar RSS activities in government schools, colleges, and state-owned temples, accusing the organisation of "brainwashing young minds" and promoting a "philosophy against the Constitution". (ANI)

