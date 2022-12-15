Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 15 (ANI): Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Thursday slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over the alleged theft of voter data and said that this should be considered an "act of terror" and the accused in the case should be arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Terming it a "threat" to national security, Kumar said, "The manipulation of voter data in Karnataka is a national security issue. Who did it, and on whose instruction? Was it a cyber-attack by a foreign country? It should be considered an act of terrorism and those responsible for it should be arrested under the anti-terrorism UAPA law."

Earlier on November 16, Bengaluru's civic body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said in a press release that it had cancelled permissions granted to the Chilume Educational Cultural and Rural Development Trust to conduct house-to-house surveys to help create awareness about the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme.

The NGO has been accused of collecting personal information from the public, under the guise of spreading awareness, by impersonating BBMP officials.

The Congress, after that, alleged that this was done in connivance with the ruling government of the state.

He further asked for an 'honest' investigation into the Mangaluru blast and voter data theft case.

"All that the Congress party is asking for is a free, fair, and honest investigation. Whether it is the Mangalore blast or the voter data blast, both should be investigated with honesty. Unfortunately, there is nothing this government does with honesty. People have lost faith in the government. Who did the Mangalore blast? We want the truth, just like we want the truth about who did the voter data manipulation," Shivkumar wrote in a series of tweets. (ANI)

