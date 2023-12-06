New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): The Central Armed Police Force has been deployed in Jaipur and other parts of Rajasthan to control any untoward situation after the murder of the national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi.

A senior official informed that the Central Armed Police Force and Rapid Action Force have been deployed at certain sensitive locations in the city.

Karni Sena called Rajasthan Bandh on Wednesday over the murder.

The official said that the situation is under control as of now. They are keeping a close watch and in coordination with the state police.

However, around 175 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC), along with local police teams, that were already deployed in the state for election duty, have been put on standby mode to ensure security and peace.

On Wednesday, in a big breakthrough in the murder case of Sukhdev Gogamedi, the Rajasthan Police identified two shooters who were involved in the killing.

The two assailants have been identified as Rohit Rathore Makrana and Nitin Fauji, said Rajasthan Police, adding that Nitin Fauji is a resident of Mahendragarh, Haryana.

The third criminal, Naveen Shekhawat, who was also part of the crime, was killed at Gogamedi's residence during the exchange of fire and one of Gogamedi's security guards was also injured.

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jaipur on Tuesday.

The murder sparked outrage among the Rajput community, which promulgated a state-wide bandh today. (ANI)

