Bhopal, Nov 26 (PTI) Shree Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena on Friday staged a protest and set ablaze an effigy of Madhya Pradesh Minister Bisahulal Singh near his official residence here for his controversial remarks against upper caste communities.

Singh had on Wednesday said that women from the upper caste communities should be "pulled out" of their homes and made to work to empower them and achieve equality with men.

“The minister's objectionable remark has hurt the Rajput community. Our MP organising secretary Shailendra Singh Jhala has directed us to blacken Singh's face whenever we see him,” the outfit's Bhopal district president Krishna Bundela told PTI.

Nearly 300 Karni Sena activists reached Singh's residence, but they were stopped by the police some distance away from the minister's place, he said.

“So, we protested and set ablaze Singh's effigy at the scene,” he said, warning of a state-wide agitation if the minister did not tender an apology for his remark.

Addressing a function organised to felicitate women in Anuppur district, the minister had said, “Big people like (upper caste) Thakur, Thakar and some other big people keep their women confined to homes and don't let them go out", while "women (of lower strata of society) in our villages work in the field and also do household chores".

“Pull out the women of big people - Thakur from their homes. Will this not make them march ahead?" the tribal leader had said.

