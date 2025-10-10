New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday reserved its order on various pleas filed by political parties including Vijay's TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam), families of two deceased victims and other parties, with respect to the investigation into the Karur stampede that occurred on September 27, during party chief and actor Vijay's rally.

Following submissions made by all parties, a bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and NV Anjaria asked the Tamil Nadu government to file a counter affidavit in response to pleas filed on behalf of the victims before reserving its decision.

Earlier, on October 8, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a plea filed by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam through its General Secretary, Aadhav Arjuna, seeking an impartial investigation into the Karur stampede by a retired top-court judge-led panel.

The plea filed through advocates Dixita Gohil, Pranjal Agarwal, and Yash S Vijay has challenged the Madras High Court's October 3 order to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by the Inspector General of Police to probe into the tragic stampede.

The plea contends that despite the High Court's categorical observation doubting the independence of police probe into the matter, the High Court directed the constitution of an SIT comprising solely of three senior officers of the Tamil Nadu Police.

"The Petitioner-party as well as its leaders are prejudiced by the order which appoints an SIT composed solely of officers of the State Police, especially in the face of the observations of the Hon'ble High Court expressing its dissatisfaction with the independence of State Police and its conduct, and prejudicial factual findings against the Petitioner", the plea states.

It also argues that a pre-planned conspiracy by certain miscreants to create trouble at the rally site cannot be ruled out as a cause of the stampede; thus, an independent probe where contesting points of fact can be placed is necessary in this regard.

Furthermore, the plea states that certain strong observations made by the High Court against TVK have caused severe prejudice to the political party and its office-bearers. It argues that the High Court's observations and directions in the impugned order were made in violation of principles of natural justice and fair trial. These were issued without conducting any factual inquiry, verifying evidence, or giving the TVK or its officials a chance to be heard.

The plea specifically challenges the High Court's observation condemning the conduct of TVK's leadership members for allegedly "fleeing from the scene of occurrence" and failing to render assistance to the public.

As per the plea, such observations are factually incorrect, misleading and contrary to the record. "The contemporaneous sequence of events clearly establishes that, upon receiving information that certain individuals had fainted during the event, the Petitioner's leadership and Party cadre took immediate and coordinated steps to ensure medical aid and relief were provided without delay," the plea asserts. (ANI)

