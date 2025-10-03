Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 3 (ANI): Madras High Court's principal bench on Friday refused an urgent hearing of a plea moved by Bharatiya Janata Party's Chennai West Mambalam councillor Uma Anandhan seeking a CBI probe into the September 27 Karur stampede which happened during a public rally led by Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay, resulting in the death of 41 people and leaving several others injured.

The vacation bench of Justice P Velmurugan and Justice G Arul Murugan said that the petitioner should approach the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court as the cause of action falls under the jurisdiction of the Madurai bench.

The Bench also issued an interim injunction prohibiting political parties from holding public meetings or events on state and national highways in Tamil Nadu until Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are formulated.

The order was passed while hearing four Public Interest Litigations (PILs) seeking directions to frame SOPs for mass gatherings to prevent incidents similar to the recent stampede.

The government also assured the court that it will not permit any meetings on the state and national highways, except the earmarked places, until the SOPs are finalised.

Noting that a similar case regarding SOPs is pending before the Principal Seat at Madras, the judges allowed the petitioners to be impleaded in that matter.

Earlier today, Madras High Court Justice N Senthilvkumar dismissed the anticipatory bail filed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam district secretary N Sathish Kumar seeking bail in the Karur stampede case.

The judge raised questions on why the party failed to control the mob, highlighting the cadre's unruly behaviour, including the rampage and damage caused to the public properties during the party chief Vijay's roadshow.

Additionally, Government Advocate S Santhosh also submitted nine First Information Reports (FIR) registered against the party members, including the district secretary, in connection with the destruction of public properties, opposing the granting of the anticipatory bail.

The stampede occurred on September 27 during a public rally led by Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay, resulting in the death of 41 people and leaving several others injured. The event drew a massive crowd, and preliminary observations suggested that lapses in crowd management contributed to the chaos. (ANI)

