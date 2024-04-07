Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): The Facebook page of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust was hacked by some miscreants on Saturday but the trust later gained control and access.

"As it was informed earlier today,... at 11 am the Facebook page of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust was hacked by some miscreants," the trust CEO, Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, said.

However, with the help of Facebook authorities, the page was retrieved.

"We have gained control and access to the Facebook page again in consultation with the Facebook administration. Shri Kashi Vishvanath Temple Trust is in the process of strengthening the cyber security of all social media pages and websites so that such incidents do not happen again," Mishra said.

Furthermore, the temple trust expressed deep regret.

"The inconvenience caused to the visitors of the Facebook page because of hacking is deeply regretted," Mishra said.

"A complaint with the cyber cell of Varanasi Police has been filed," he added.

Earlier on March 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a massive roadshow in Varanasi.

After the roadshow, the Prime Minister along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, also visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and offered prayers at the holy shrine. (ANI)

