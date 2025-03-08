Srinagar, Mar 8 (PTI) Kashmir has received almost 13 percent of the total tourists who visited the Union Territory in the last four years, with the bulk of the share going to the Jammu region, official data suggests.

According to the Economic Survey 2024-25, tabled by the Jammu and Kashmir government in the Legislative Assembly, the union territory received a total of 7,49,70,943 tourists from 2021 to 2024.

This figure includes religious tourists -- those visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Jammu and the Amarnath Cave Shrine in Kashmir.

The data suggests that out of the 7.49 crore tourists, 6,49,77,187 visited Jammu, while only 99,93,756 visited the Kashmir Valley, with Jammu receiving a share of 86.66 per cent and Kashmir 13.33 per cent.

In 2021, J-K received a total of 1,13,16,534 tourists. Out of this, Jammu received 1,06,50,757, including domestic, foreign, and religious tourists, while Kashmir got 6,65,777 visitors.

In 2022, the tourist footfall in J-K was 1,88,84,317, out of which 1,62,10,875 visited Jammu, while Kashmir received 26,73,442.

Similarly, in 2023, out of a total of 2,11,80,011 tourists, 1,80,24,176 visited Jammu and 31,55,835 visited Kashmir.

In 2024, while 2,35,90,081 tourists visited J-K, Jammu received 2,00,91,379, and Kashmir 34,98,702. In 2024, 5,11,922 yatris visited the Amarnath Cave Shrine in Kashmir, while 94,55,605 yatris visited the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Jammu.

While more domestic tourists visited Jammu, Kashmir received more foreign tourists in the last four years, the survey said.

The number of foreign tourists in J-K has risen manifold in the last four years -- from 1,650 in 2021 to 65,452 in 2024.

The Economic Survey stated that the J-K Tourism Department's extensive promotional campaigns, both within and outside J-K, have produced impressive results.

Participation in various national and international events and active digital and social media promotion has significantly increased tourist visits, it said. The 3rd Tourism Working Meeting of the G20, held in Srinagar from May 22 to 24, 2023, brought J-K into the global spotlight, marking a crucial moment for its tourism sector.

The survey also highlighted that the highest-ever number of yatris in the last 10 years was recorded for the annual Amarnath Yatra in 2024.

"Off-beat tourist destinations and Border Area Tourist Destinations are also witnessing huge footfall. Tourism is directly/indirectly creating employment opportunities for the locals," it said.

Referring to the famous ropeway project -- the Gulmarg Gondola, the official data suggests the cable car project saw over 7.68 lakh visitors in 2024, generating Rs 103 crore in revenue.

The government said it endeavours to make tourism in J-K an enriching experience for tourists, increase livelihood opportunities for the people and position the region as a leading global destination by 2025, aiming to make it a destination that is natural in its environment, global in standards, modern in outlook, traditional in hospitality, mystical in sensibilities, and entertaining in experience.

Looking ahead to increasing tourist footfall, the government said it aims to achieve the desired results by focusing on various aspects such as high-class tented accommodations, five-star hotels, skiing products, adventure activities, eco-tourism parks, golf tourism, wellness tourism and the development of international institutes with private sector participation.

Promoting leisure sports and establishing health and wellness centers at various tourist spots are also on the agenda. Infrastructure facilities are being developed to bring new destinations and areas onto J-K's tourism map.

New trekking routes and pilgrim/Sufi circuits are also being identified and promoted to connect famous shrines with lesser-known pilgrimage places. These measures collectively aim to enhance the appeal of Jammu and Kashmir as a burgeoning tourist destination, the Economic Survey said.

The government emphasized that the tourism sector holds the potential to transform J-K's entire economy, as it plays a pivotal role in generating employment and boosting local businesses.

The government has proposed the development of nine new tourist destinations -- Doodpathri, Kokernag, Bungus, Wular-Manasbal, Bhaderwah, Baradari, Sanasar, including Sudmahadev, Ranjit Sagar Lake, and Loran-Poonch -- in a planned manner according to international standards through an externally aided project for which a request has been sent to the Centre.PTI SSB

