Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 28 (ANI): The cultural wing of Kashmir University organized a calligraphy competition on Saturday as the University reopens with the Covid-19 guidelines after two years since it was closed due to the lockdown.

"In Kashmir, calligraphy has a thousand years of rich history and during the past, calligraphy was so popular among the people. But due to modernization, this art is dying and losing its glory which results in the present generation not having proper knowledge about the calligraphy," said Aleeza a participant.

"So that's why cultural wing Kashmir University organized a wonderful calligraphic competition with guidelines that attracts participants, especially girls who enjoyed the competition," added Aleeza.

"Just like contemporary art, we are trying to do contemporary calligraphy. whoever has a got hold in their hand can do calligraphy. The paintings related to calligraphy are sold easily in foreign countries and in Kashmir as it is connected to our roots. It has come from Mughal and Persian culture," said Iram Malik, another participant.

Calligraphy is very ancient and girls participation is more as their hands are soft. Girls who live in Kashmir try to revive it by organising such competitions. I think girls like to do such activities. There is a lot of art culture these days and as Muslims, calligraphy is used in Arabic, in Quranic verses and in Persian. So, to revive it, we are using contemporary art in it," said Mehak Mubeen a participant.

I find peace and relaxation through calligraphy. I am thankful to Kashmir university because my heart gets peaceful. we show our art and talent, I get peace of mind as I know I have done something, said Yasmeen, a participant.

"Our culture has Persian, Urdu and Sanskrit. We are trying to bring this art back especially in youth so that the art lives on. The people can make it a profession. Many students from a lot of colleges. Students have come from each and every Kashmir district. The students of govt college of Kupwara, Budgam, Sopore, Baramulla etc has come. The main objective is to so that when the students go back to their colleges and start with this art from their colleges," said Shahid Ali Khan, Culture Officer, Kashmir University.

The calligraphy was organized to refresh the minds of students and revive developmental activities, the university organises different programmes including painting competitions, debates, seminars, calligraphy competitions and workshops.

For the last 15 days, students, especially girls, have been participating in different competitions including calligraphy. (ANI)

