Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 21 (ANI): Insha Shabir, a talented artist from South Kashmir's Anantnag district, has carved a niche for herself in the world of art through her unique passion for resin art.

Having completed her Bachelor's in Fine Arts from Kashmir University, Insha ventured into resin art in 2020 and has since become a prominent figure in the art community.

Insha's journey with resin art began as she noticed a gap in the artistic landscape of Kashmir. While many artists were involved in traditional art forms such as portraits, sketching, paintings, and calligraphy, resin art was relatively unexplored in the region. Intrigued by this modern art form, Insha decided to delve deeper and develop her skills in resin art.

Her dedication and hard work have borne fruit as she has conducted several successful resin art workshops across the Srinagar district. Through these workshops, she aims to share her knowledge and expertise with others, empowering them to embrace resin art as a profession and explore its potential as a means of livelihood.

When asked about her sources of inspiration, Insha humbly shared, "As such, I don't have any specific role model or inspiration for this form of art. However, I learned resin art through YouTube and foreign artists on Instagram." Her resourcefulness and eagerness to learn have allowed her to master this contemporary art form.

Insha's resin art has garnered immense praise from art enthusiasts and customers alike, leading her to sell her creations online through various social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook, where she operates under the handle "Insha_artworks." The response has been overwhelmingly positive, enabling her to transform her passion into a sustainable profession.

Among her most cherished moments, Insha mentioned the joy she experiences while conducting resin art workshops. She takes pride in witnessing her students' progress and growth in this unique art form. Her main motive is to impart her knowledge to others, empowering them to earn a living through resin art and achieve independence in their artistic pursuits.

Insha's message to aspiring artists is one of perseverance and determination.

"My message is to never give up on something that you are passionate about, even if you are going through ups and downs. I would suggest keeping going on and focusing on the end goal," she said. (ANI)

