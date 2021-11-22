Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 22 (ANI): Two Kashmiri girls from Tral village of the Pulwama district in South Kashmir have started mushroom cultivation under National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM).

Speaking to ANI, Raukaya Jan, an entrepreneur said, "The department of agriculture provides us with a mushroom unit with subsidy and also gives us training. They provide us with all facilities so that our units are successful."

Also Read | Haryana: 31-Year-Old Property Dealer Out on Bail In Murder Case Shot Dead By Six Assailants in Sonepat; Accused Absconding.

"I was unemployed despite being a postgraduate. Now under the NRLM scheme, I have started my own mushroom unit at my home to earn a livelihood," Jan added.

Another entrepreneur, Sobiya said that the youths of Kashmir valley should take benefit from this scheme and start their own business units.

Also Read | Adani Transmission Wins Three Confederation of Indian Industry Awards.

District Development Committee Chairperson of Pulwama, Syed Bari Andrabi said, "NRLM scheme is progressive scheme and we are trying to cover all blocks of Pulwama in this scheme so that unemployed youths get benefits, particularly womenfolk." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)