Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 6 (ANI): The general secretary of Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam (AMMK) and candidate from Theni Lok Sabha constituency, TTV Dhinakaran alleged that the Katchatheevu agreement between India and Sri Lanka during former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's tenure was a political blunder by the Congress party which was mandated by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

"Katchatheevu is a political blunder. It is a historical blunder done by Congress with the permission of DMK," Dhinakaran told ANI on Saturday.

He further exuded confidence in the victory of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu while criticising Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin for failing to deliver his promises.

"NDA will win in most of the constituencies. The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has made false promises and now he is not able to deliver any of his promises, so he is afraid," the AMMK leader said.

Earlier this week, Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) founder TR Paarivendhar also alleged that the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Karunanidhi was pretty much aware with the situation at that time and questioned as to why he allowed Indira Gandhi to progress with the deal.

The island, located between Rameswaram in India and Sri Lanka, is traditionally used by both Sri Lankan and Indian fishermen. In 1974, the then central government accepted Katchatheevu as Sri Lankan territory under the "Indo-Sri Lankan Maritime Agreement."

The AMMK, BJP's alliance partner will contest two seats - Theni and Trichy- in the DMK-ruled southern state, as part of a seat-sharing deal.

Voting for all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will be held in the first phase of the general elections on April 19.

In the 2019 general elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, comprising the Congress, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK, KMDK, TVK, AIFB, registered a landslide victory, winning 38 of the 39 seats in the state.

The elections to 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases, starting April 19. (ANI)

