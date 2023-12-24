Jammu and Kashmir, December 24: The new Vande Bharat express train from Katra to Delhi starting from December 30 will have stops at Udhampur and Kathua railway stations, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Sunday. Union Minister said that the train will have stops in Udhampur and Kathua, besides coming as a huge relief, provide ease of travel, ease of business and overall ease of living. New Vande Bharat Train From Katra to Delhi to Have Stoppage in Udhampur and Kathua, Announces Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh

The minister expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for responding to the consistent demand for its stoppage in Kathua and Udhampur. "Heartening news for Udhampur and Kathua. Ever since the first Vande Bharat train started operating from Katra and Delhi in 2019, there has been a consistent demand for its stoppage in Kathua and Udhampur as well. Thanks, PM Narendra Modi, for responding to our request," the Union Minister said in a post on X. PM Narendra Modi Flags Off Second Vande Bharat Express Train Between Varanasi and New Delhi (Watch Video)

"This will not only come as a huge relief but also provide ease of travel, ease of business and overall ease of living," he added.

